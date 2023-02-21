Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,456 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 371 Printer's Number 314

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - State and local criminal justice systems requires the

complete cooperation of State and local government agencies;

and

(6) training, research, evaluation, technical assistance

and public education activities must be encouraged and

focused on the improvement of the criminal justice system and

the generation of new methods for the prevention and

reduction of crime and delinquency.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of November 22, 1978 (P.L.1166, No.274),

referred to as the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and

Delinquency Law, is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 7.3. Indigent Defense Advisory Committee.

(a) Establishment.--The Indigent Defense Advisory Committee

is established within the commission.

(b) Composition.--The committee shall consist of a

chairperson and the following members to be selected as follows:

(1) The executive director of the Interbranch Commission

for Gender, Racial and Ethnic Fairness, or a designee, who

shall serve as an ex officio and nonvoting member.

(2) The executive director of the Public Defender

Association of Pennsylvania or a designee.

(3) The executive director of the Pennsylvania

Commission on Sentencing, or a designee, who shall serve as

an ex officio and nonvoting member.

(4) The executive director of the Pennsylvania District

Attorneys Association, or a designee, who shall serve as an

ex officio and nonvoting member.

(5) The Commonwealth Victim Advocate, or a designee, who

20230SB0371PN0314 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 371 Printer's Number 314

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.