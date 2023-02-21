Senate Bill 371 Printer's Number 314

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - State and local criminal justice systems requires the

complete cooperation of State and local government agencies;

and

(6) training, research, evaluation, technical assistance

and public education activities must be encouraged and

focused on the improvement of the criminal justice system and

the generation of new methods for the prevention and

reduction of crime and delinquency.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of November 22, 1978 (P.L.1166, No.274),

referred to as the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and

Delinquency Law, is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 7.3. Indigent Defense Advisory Committee.

(a) Establishment.--The Indigent Defense Advisory Committee

is established within the commission.

(b) Composition.--The committee shall consist of a

chairperson and the following members to be selected as follows:

(1) The executive director of the Interbranch Commission

for Gender, Racial and Ethnic Fairness, or a designee, who

shall serve as an ex officio and nonvoting member.

(2) The executive director of the Public Defender

Association of Pennsylvania or a designee.

(3) The executive director of the Pennsylvania

Commission on Sentencing, or a designee, who shall serve as

an ex officio and nonvoting member.

(4) The executive director of the Pennsylvania District

Attorneys Association, or a designee, who shall serve as an

ex officio and nonvoting member.

(5) The Commonwealth Victim Advocate, or a designee, who

