Senate Bill 374 Printer's Number 317
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - through November 30, 1998, and for each like 12-month period
thereafter, the salary of the members of the General Assembly
shall be increased by an annual cost-of-living adjustment
calculated by applying the percentage change in the Consumer
Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the
Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland area, for the
most recent 12-month period for which figures have been
officially reported by the United States Department of Labor,
Bureau of Labor Statistics immediately prior to the date the
adjustment is due to take effect, to the then current salary
amounts. The percentage increase and the new salary amounts
shall be determined jointly by the Chief Clerk of the Senate
and the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives prior to
the annual effective date of the adjustment and shall be
published by them in the Pennsylvania Bulletin within ten
days of the date such determination is made.
(2) The salary of the members of the General Assembly
may not be increased by an annual cost-of-living adjustment
under paragraph (1) for the period beginning December 1,
2020, through November 30, 2021. Notice of the provisions of
this subsection shall be transmitted to the Legislative
Reference Bureau for publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin
prior to December 1, 2020.
(3) A member of the General Assembly may elect to reject
receipt of the annual cost-of-living adjustment under this
subsection if the member notifies in writing the Chief Clerk
of the Senate or the Chief Clerk of the House of
Representatives, as applicable, no later than ten days prior
to the annual effective date of the adjustment. An election
by a member of the General Assembly to reject receipt of the
