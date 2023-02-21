Submit Release
Senate Bill 374 Printer's Number 317

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - through November 30, 1998, and for each like 12-month period

thereafter, the salary of the members of the General Assembly

shall be increased by an annual cost-of-living adjustment

calculated by applying the percentage change in the Consumer

Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland area, for the

most recent 12-month period for which figures have been

officially reported by the United States Department of Labor,

Bureau of Labor Statistics immediately prior to the date the

adjustment is due to take effect, to the then current salary

amounts. The percentage increase and the new salary amounts

shall be determined jointly by the Chief Clerk of the Senate

and the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives prior to

the annual effective date of the adjustment and shall be

published by them in the Pennsylvania Bulletin within ten

days of the date such determination is made.

(2) The salary of the members of the General Assembly

may not be increased by an annual cost-of-living adjustment

under paragraph (1) for the period beginning December 1,

2020, through November 30, 2021. Notice of the provisions of

this subsection shall be transmitted to the Legislative

Reference Bureau for publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin

prior to December 1, 2020.

(3) A member of the General Assembly may elect to reject

receipt of the annual cost-of-living adjustment under this

subsection if the member notifies in writing the Chief Clerk

of the Senate or the Chief Clerk of the House of

Representatives, as applicable, no later than ten days prior

to the annual effective date of the adjustment. An election

by a member of the General Assembly to reject receipt of the

