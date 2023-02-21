Submit Release
Senate Bill 369 Printer's Number 312

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - the use of the agency's eminent domain authority under 26

Pa.C.S. (relating to eminent domain).

(b) Bill of rights.--The property owner's bill of rights

must notify the property owner of the right to:

(1) notice of the proposed acquisition of the owner's

property;

(2) just compensation and other damages for the property

condemned;

(3) a hearing under 26 Pa.C.S. Ch. 5 (relating to

procedure for determining damages) to determine just

compensation and measure of damages; and

(4) an appeal of a judgment in a condemnation

proceeding, including an appeal of an assessment of damages.

Section 4. Written statement.

(a) Requirement.--The written statement under section 3(a)

shall include all of the following:

(1) The title "Property Owner's Bill of Rights."

(2) A description of each of the following:

(i) The procedure to condemn under 26 Pa.C.S. Ch. 3

(relating to procedure to condemn).

(ii) The procedure for determining damages under 26

Pa.C.S. Ch. 5 (relating to procedure for determining

damages).

(iii) The acquiring agency's obligations to the

property owner.

(iv) The property owner's rights during a

condemnation, including the right of appeal.

(b) Construction.--The written statement under section 3(a)

shall be:

(1) In plain language easily understood by the average

