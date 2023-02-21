Senate Bill 369 Printer's Number 312
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - the use of the agency's eminent domain authority under 26
Pa.C.S. (relating to eminent domain).
(b) Bill of rights.--The property owner's bill of rights
must notify the property owner of the right to:
(1) notice of the proposed acquisition of the owner's
property;
(2) just compensation and other damages for the property
condemned;
(3) a hearing under 26 Pa.C.S. Ch. 5 (relating to
procedure for determining damages) to determine just
compensation and measure of damages; and
(4) an appeal of a judgment in a condemnation
proceeding, including an appeal of an assessment of damages.
Section 4. Written statement.
(a) Requirement.--The written statement under section 3(a)
shall include all of the following:
(1) The title "Property Owner's Bill of Rights."
(2) A description of each of the following:
(i) The procedure to condemn under 26 Pa.C.S. Ch. 3
(relating to procedure to condemn).
(ii) The procedure for determining damages under 26
Pa.C.S. Ch. 5 (relating to procedure for determining
damages).
(iii) The acquiring agency's obligations to the
property owner.
(iv) The property owner's rights during a
condemnation, including the right of appeal.
(b) Construction.--The written statement under section 3(a)
shall be:
(1) In plain language easily understood by the average
- 2 -
