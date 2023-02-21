Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,515 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 378 Printer's Number 322

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 322

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

378

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA AND COMITTA,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An

act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and

duties of the Department of Health; establishing and

providing the powers and duties of the State Health

Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care

Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health

Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;

providing for certification of need of health care providers

and prescribing penalties," in licensing of health care

facilities, providing for surgical smoke evacuation systems.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known

as the Health Care Facilities Act, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 809.3. Surgical smoke evacuation systems.

(a) General rule.--On or before January 1, 2025, an

ambulatory surgical facility or hospital shall adopt and

implement policies to prevent exposure to surgical smoke through

the use of a smoke evacuation system for each procedure that

generates surgical smoke.

(b) Compliance.--The department shall ensure compliance with

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

You just read:

Senate Bill 378 Printer's Number 322

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.