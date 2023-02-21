Senate Bill 378 Printer's Number 322
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 322
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
378
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI, FONTANA AND COMITTA,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An
act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and
duties of the Department of Health; establishing and
providing the powers and duties of the State Health
Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care
Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health
Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;
providing for certification of need of health care providers
and prescribing penalties," in licensing of health care
facilities, providing for surgical smoke evacuation systems.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known
as the Health Care Facilities Act, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 809.3. Surgical smoke evacuation systems.
(a) General rule.--On or before January 1, 2025, an
ambulatory surgical facility or hospital shall adopt and
implement policies to prevent exposure to surgical smoke through
the use of a smoke evacuation system for each procedure that
generates surgical smoke.
(b) Compliance.--The department shall ensure compliance with
