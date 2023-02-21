Senate Bill 372 Printer's Number 315

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 315

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

372

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, BROOKS, HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK,

SCHWANK, COMITTA, BARTOLOTTA, COSTA, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE,

DILLON, CAPPELLETTI AND AUMENT, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for cost-sharing calculation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 631.2. Cost-Sharing Calculation.--(a) When

calculating an insured's contribution to an applicable cost-

sharing requirement under a health insurance policy:

(1) The insurer shall include any cost-sharing amounts paid

by the insured or on behalf of the insured by another person.

