Senate Bill 136 Printer's Number 320

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 320

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

136

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY STREET, HUGHES, FONTANA, KEARNEY, BOSCOLA, KANE,

COLLETT, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS

AND MUTH, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 61

(Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in sentencing, repealing provisions relating to

transfer of inmates in need of medical treatment; in

Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, providing for

parole for reasons of age or illness and for medical parole

due to public or disaster emergency related to health or

contagious disease outbreak; and abrogating regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 9777 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is repealed:

[§ 9777. Transfer of inmates in need of medical treatment.

(a) Inmates committed to custody of department.--If an

inmate is committed to the custody of the department, the

department, the inmate or a person to whom the court grants

standing to act on behalf of the inmate may petition the

sentencing court to temporarily defer service of the sentence of

confinement and temporarily remove the inmate committed to the

custody of the department, or other facility, for placement in a

