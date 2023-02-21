Senate Bill 136 Printer's Number 320
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 320
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
136
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY STREET, HUGHES, FONTANA, KEARNEY, BOSCOLA, KANE,
COLLETT, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, L. WILLIAMS
AND MUTH, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Titles 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) and 61
(Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in sentencing, repealing provisions relating to
transfer of inmates in need of medical treatment; in
Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, providing for
parole for reasons of age or illness and for medical parole
due to public or disaster emergency related to health or
contagious disease outbreak; and abrogating regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 9777 of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is repealed:
[§ 9777. Transfer of inmates in need of medical treatment.
(a) Inmates committed to custody of department.--If an
inmate is committed to the custody of the department, the
department, the inmate or a person to whom the court grants
standing to act on behalf of the inmate may petition the
sentencing court to temporarily defer service of the sentence of
confinement and temporarily remove the inmate committed to the
custody of the department, or other facility, for placement in a
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20