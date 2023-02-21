Senate Bill 381 Printer's Number 323

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 323

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

381

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, STEFANO, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER,

KANE, LAUGHLIN, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, SANTARSIERO,

CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND HUTCHINSON, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), entitled

"An act providing for registration requirements for

telemarketers and for powers and duties of the Office of

Attorney General," further providing for definitions, for

unlawful acts and penalties and for unwanted telephone

solicitation calls prohibited.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "robocall" in section 2 of the

act of December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), known as the

Telemarketer Registration Act, is amended and the section is

amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Caller ID spoofing." Knowingly causing, directly or

indirectly, a caller identification service to transmit

