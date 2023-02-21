Senate Bill 381 Printer's Number 323
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
381
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, STEFANO, LANGERHOLC, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER,
KANE, LAUGHLIN, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, SANTARSIERO,
CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND HUTCHINSON, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), entitled
"An act providing for registration requirements for
telemarketers and for powers and duties of the Office of
Attorney General," further providing for definitions, for
unlawful acts and penalties and for unwanted telephone
solicitation calls prohibited.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "robocall" in section 2 of the
act of December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), known as the
Telemarketer Registration Act, is amended and the section is
amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Caller ID spoofing." Knowingly causing, directly or
indirectly, a caller identification service to transmit
