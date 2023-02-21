Senate Bill 382 Printer's Number 326

Submit Release
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 326

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

382

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, BARTOLOTTA AND STEFANO,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325),

entitled "An act providing for the regulation and safety of

dams and reservoirs, water obstructions and encroachments;

consolidating and clarifying the programs of the Department

of Environmental Resources and Navigation Commission for the

Delaware River; establishing penalties and repealing certain

acts," further providing for definitions and for projects

affecting submerged lands of the Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of November 26, 1978

(P.L.1375, No.325), known as the Dam Safety and Encroachments

Act, is amended by adding a definition to read:

Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the

meanings given to them in this section:

* * *

"Groin structure." A shore structure that may affect shore

erosion, wave action or inundation.

