Senate Bill 385 Printer's Number 329
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - evidence required under section 9552 (relating to eligibility
for relief).
(b) Crimes of violence.--Notwithstanding any other provision
of law, a plea of guilty or nolo contendere to a crime of
violence, as defined in section 9714(g) (relating to sentences
for second and subsequent offenses), or an inculpatory statement
by the petitioner concerning the crime for which the petitioner
was convicted, shall not prohibit the petitioner from seeking
relief under this subchapter.
(c) Relief.--If the court finds that the petitioner provided
the evidence required under section 9552, the court may take any
of the following actions:
(1) Resentence the petitioner.
(2) Impose a sentence that is more lenient than
specified in the sentencing guidelines adopted by the
Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing.
(3) Impose a s entence that does not include additional
incarceration.
Section 2. Title 42 is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9730.4. Criminal prosecutions involving domestic violence
survivors.
Notwithstanding any other provision of law, in any criminal
prosecution of an offense committed by a domestic violence
survivor, a court shall take into account the domestic violence
survivor's history of domestic violence victimization at the
time of the offense and how much the domestic violence
victimization affected the participation in the offense. If the
court finds that the domestic violence survivor's participation
in the offense was related to the domestic violence abuse
endured by the survivor before or until the time of the offense,
20230SB0385PN0329 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30