Senate Resolution 29 Printer's Number 324
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 324
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
29
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, MARTIN, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA AND COSTA,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of February 2023 as "Turner Syndrome
Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Turner syndrome is a noninheritable chromosomal
disorder that affects 1 in 2,000 female births; and
WHEREAS, A complete cardiac screening is an important
diagnostic tool to ensure early diagnosis in girls and women;
and
WHEREAS, Risk for acute aortic dissection is increased by
more than a hundredfold in young and middle-aged women with
Turner syndrome; and
WHEREAS, Early diagnosis facilitates prevention or
remediation of growth failure, hearing problems and learning
difficulties; and
WHEREAS, Individuals with Turner syndrome have an increased
risk of a nonverbal learning disorder that can cause problems in
mathematics, visual-spatial skills, executive function skills
and job retention; and
WHEREAS, With the help of medical specialists and a good
