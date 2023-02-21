Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,517 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 29 Printer's Number 324

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 324

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

29

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, MARTIN, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA AND COSTA,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of February 2023 as "Turner Syndrome

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Turner syndrome is a noninheritable chromosomal

disorder that affects 1 in 2,000 female births; and

WHEREAS, A complete cardiac screening is an important

diagnostic tool to ensure early diagnosis in girls and women;

and

WHEREAS, Risk for acute aortic dissection is increased by

more than a hundredfold in young and middle-aged women with

Turner syndrome; and

WHEREAS, Early diagnosis facilitates prevention or

remediation of growth failure, hearing problems and learning

difficulties; and

WHEREAS, Individuals with Turner syndrome have an increased

risk of a nonverbal learning disorder that can cause problems in

mathematics, visual-spatial skills, executive function skills

and job retention; and

WHEREAS, With the help of medical specialists and a good

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

Senate Resolution 29 Printer's Number 324

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.