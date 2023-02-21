Senate Resolution 29 Printer's Number 324

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 324

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

29

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, MARTIN, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA AND COSTA,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of February 2023 as "Turner Syndrome

Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Turner syndrome is a noninheritable chromosomal

disorder that affects 1 in 2,000 female births; and

WHEREAS, A complete cardiac screening is an important

diagnostic tool to ensure early diagnosis in girls and women;

and

WHEREAS, Risk for acute aortic dissection is increased by

more than a hundredfold in young and middle-aged women with

Turner syndrome; and

WHEREAS, Early diagnosis facilitates prevention or

remediation of growth failure, hearing problems and learning

difficulties; and

WHEREAS, Individuals with Turner syndrome have an increased

risk of a nonverbal learning disorder that can cause problems in

mathematics, visual-spatial skills, executive function skills

and job retention; and

WHEREAS, With the help of medical specialists and a good

