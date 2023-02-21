Senate Bill 123 Printer's Number 325
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
123
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, AUMENT, COSTA, BREWSTER, FLYNN, FONTANA,
PENNYCUICK, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, STEFANO AND VOGEL,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for supplemental mathematics program for grades
kindergarten through five.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1555. Supplemental Mathematics Program for Grades
Kindergarten Through Five.--(a) Beginning with the 2023-2024
school year, the department shall select a mathematics program
for kindergarten through fifth grade learners that meets the
following qualifications:
(1) Demonstrates experience in teaching mathematics.
(2) Functions as a flexible supplemental resource.
(3) Is designed to:
