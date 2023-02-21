Senate Bill 391 Printer's Number 334
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - This chapter relates to emergency addiction treatment.
§ 8302. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this chapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Department." The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs of
the Commonwealth.
"Program." The Emergency Addiction Treatment Program
established in section 8310 (relating to Emergency Addiction
Treatment Program).
SUBCHAPTER B
PROGRAM
Sec.
8310. Emergency Addiction Treatment Program.
§ 8310. Emergency Addiction Treatment Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Emergency Addiction Treatment
Program is established in the department to provide addiction
treatment in licensed long-term residential addiction treatment
facilities, including licensed halfway houses, for individuals
who are unable to obtain timely or appropriate treatment, as
determined by the department, and to establish treatment
facilities. The program shall be administered by the department.
(b) Powers and duties of department.--In order to provide
individuals seeking assistance with better and more timely
access to drug and alcohol addiction treatment, the department
shall:
(1) Maintain a toll-free telephone number to assist
individuals seeking help for drug and alcohol problems. The
telephone number shall be posted on the department's publicly
accessible Internet website and shall be posted or published
