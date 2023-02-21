Submit Release
Senate Bill 391 Printer's Number 334

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - This chapter relates to emergency addiction treatment.

§ 8302. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs of

the Commonwealth.

"Program." The Emergency Addiction Treatment Program

established in section 8310 (relating to Emergency Addiction

Treatment Program).

SUBCHAPTER B

PROGRAM

Sec.

8310. Emergency Addiction Treatment Program.

§ 8310. Emergency Addiction Treatment Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Emergency Addiction Treatment

Program is established in the department to provide addiction

treatment in licensed long-term residential addiction treatment

facilities, including licensed halfway houses, for individuals

who are unable to obtain timely or appropriate treatment, as

determined by the department, and to establish treatment

facilities. The program shall be administered by the department.

(b) Powers and duties of department.--In order to provide

individuals seeking assistance with better and more timely

access to drug and alcohol addiction treatment, the department

shall:

(1) Maintain a toll-free telephone number to assist

individuals seeking help for drug and alcohol problems. The

telephone number shall be posted on the department's publicly

accessible Internet website and shall be posted or published

