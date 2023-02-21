Senate Bill 392 Printer's Number 335
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - defined under section 3 of the act of May 1, 1984 (P.L.206,
No.43), known as the Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water Act.
(2) A person subject to the act of June 24, 1939
(P.L.842, No.365), referred to as the Water Rights Law.
Section 3. Protection of water supplies.
(a) Restoration or replacement.--An operator that affects a
public or private water supply by pollution or diminution during
pipeline construction shall restore or replace the affected
supply with an alternate source of water adequate in quantity or
quality for the purposes served by the supply.
(b) Duties of department.--The department shall ensure that
the quality of a restored or replaced water supply meets the
standards established under the act of May 1, 1984 (P.L.206,
No.43), known as the Pennsylvania Safe Drinking Water Act, or is
comparable to the quality of the water supply before it was
affected by the operator if the water supply exceeded those
standards. The board shall promulgate regulations necessary to
meet the requirements of this section.
Section 4. Pollution or diminution of water supply.
(a) Notification and request.--A landowner or water purveyor
affected by pollution or diminution of a water supply during
pipeline construction may notify the department of the pollution
and request that an investigation be conducted. The department
shall notify the operator of the investigation.
(b) Investigation.--Within 10 days of notification, the
department shall investigate the claim and make a determination
within 45 days following notification.
(c) Findings.--If the department finds that the pollution or
diminution was caused by the pipeline construction or if the
department presumes the operator responsible for pollution under
