Senate Bill 387 Printer's Number 331

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 331

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

387

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE, BREWSTER,

STREET, TARTAGLIONE, COMITTA, COSTA, SAVAL AND MUTH,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in pupils and attendance, further

providing for excuses from attending school.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1329 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 1329. Excuses from Attending School.--* * *

(f) In addition to the excuses from attending school under

this section, a school district may excuse a student from school

attendance for a maximum of two (2) days each school year

without an excuse.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

