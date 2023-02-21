Submit Release
Senate Bill 388 Printer's Number 332

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 332

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

388

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, KEARNEY, HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE,

STREET, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, COSTA,

L. WILLIAMS, SAVAL AND MUTH, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

further providing for dating violence education; and, in

sexual violence, dating violence, domestic violence and

stalking education, prevention and response at institutions

of higher education and private licensed schools, further

providing for definitions and for education program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1553 of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is

amended to read:

Section 1553. Dating Violence Education.--(a) The

department, through its Office for Safe Schools, and in

consultation with the State Board of Education, shall:

(1) Develop, within six (6) months of the effective date of

this section, a model dating violence policy to assist [school

districts] school entities in developing policies for dating

