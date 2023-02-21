Senate Bill 388 Printer's Number 332
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 332
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
388
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, KEARNEY, HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, KANE,
STREET, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, COSTA,
L. WILLIAMS, SAVAL AND MUTH, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
further providing for dating violence education; and, in
sexual violence, dating violence, domestic violence and
stalking education, prevention and response at institutions
of higher education and private licensed schools, further
providing for definitions and for education program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1553 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
amended to read:
Section 1553. Dating Violence Education.--(a) The
department, through its Office for Safe Schools, and in
consultation with the State Board of Education, shall:
(1) Develop, within six (6) months of the effective date of
this section, a model dating violence policy to assist [school
districts] school entities in developing policies for dating
