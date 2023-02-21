Submit Release
Senate Bill 394 Printer's Number 337

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 337

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

394

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, KEARNEY, HUGHES, FONTANA, HAYWOOD,

STREET, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, COSTA, SAVAL AND

MUTH, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," providing for in-State tuition for

undocumented individuals.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article to read:

ARTICLE XX-L

DEVELOPMENT, RELIEF AND EDUCATION

FOR ALIEN MINORS (DREAM)

Section 2001-L. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Department." The Department of Education of the

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

