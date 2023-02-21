Senate Bill 389 Printer's Number 338
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - "Political subdivision." A county, city, borough or
township.
"Public office." Every public office to which an individual
can be elected by a vote of the electors under the laws of this
Commonwealth.
"Social bias." A belief or set of associations about an
individual or a group of individuals based upon physical
characteristics, race, ethnicity, gender, age, religious creed
or sexual orientation which can result in the inaccurate
attribution of particular qualities to the individual or group
of individuals.
Section 3. Training.
(a) General rule.--The commission shall develop training
which, at a minimum, shall include the understanding of social
bias, including, but not limited to, practical techniques to
mitigate social bias and improve cultural competence. Employees
and licensees shall be required to complete the training every
two years.
(b) Documentation.--
(1) The commission shall provide documentation to the
employee or licensee of the employee's or licensee's
successful completion of the training under subsection (a).
(2) The commission shall provide documentation of the
successful completion of the training to employers of the
employees and licensees upon request.
(c) Online training.--The training shall be conducted over a
secure online course through the commission's publicly
accessible Internet website.
(d) Continuing education requirements.--The commission shall
develop a program that meets continuing education requirements
