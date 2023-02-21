Senate Bill 389 Printer's Number 338

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - "Political subdivision." A county, city, borough or

township.

"Public office." Every public office to which an individual

can be elected by a vote of the electors under the laws of this

Commonwealth.

"Social bias." A belief or set of associations about an

individual or a group of individuals based upon physical

characteristics, race, ethnicity, gender, age, religious creed

or sexual orientation which can result in the inaccurate

attribution of particular qualities to the individual or group

of individuals.

Section 3. Training.

(a) General rule.--The commission shall develop training

which, at a minimum, shall include the understanding of social

bias, including, but not limited to, practical techniques to

mitigate social bias and improve cultural competence. Employees

and licensees shall be required to complete the training every

two years.

(b) Documentation.--

(1) The commission shall provide documentation to the

employee or licensee of the employee's or licensee's

successful completion of the training under subsection (a).

(2) The commission shall provide documentation of the

successful completion of the training to employers of the

employees and licensees upon request.

(c) Online training.--The training shall be conducted over a

secure online course through the commission's publicly

accessible Internet website.

(d) Continuing education requirements.--The commission shall

develop a program that meets continuing education requirements

20230SB0389PN0338 - 3 -

