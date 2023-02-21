Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,493 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 389 Printer's Number 338

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - "Political subdivision." A county, city, borough or

township.

"Public office." Every public office to which an individual

can be elected by a vote of the electors under the laws of this

Commonwealth.

"Social bias." A belief or set of associations about an

individual or a group of individuals based upon physical

characteristics, race, ethnicity, gender, age, religious creed

or sexual orientation which can result in the inaccurate

attribution of particular qualities to the individual or group

of individuals.

Section 3. Training.

(a) General rule.--The commission shall develop training

which, at a minimum, shall include the understanding of social

bias, including, but not limited to, practical techniques to

mitigate social bias and improve cultural competence. Employees

and licensees shall be required to complete the training every

two years.

(b) Documentation.--

(1) The commission shall provide documentation to the

employee or licensee of the employee's or licensee's

successful completion of the training under subsection (a).

(2) The commission shall provide documentation of the

successful completion of the training to employers of the

employees and licensees upon request.

(c) Online training.--The training shall be conducted over a

secure online course through the commission's publicly

accessible Internet website.

(d) Continuing education requirements.--The commission shall

develop a program that meets continuing education requirements

20230SB0389PN0338 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 389 Printer's Number 338

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.