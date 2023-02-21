Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,499 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 396 Printer's Number 340

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 340

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

396

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER,

MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON AND AUMENT, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO FINANCE, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in sales and use tax, further providing for time

for filing returns.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 217(a) and (b) of the act of March 4,

1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, are

amended to read:

Section 217. Time for Filing Returns.--(a) Quarterly and

Monthly Returns:

(1) For the year in which this article becomes effective and

in each year thereafter until January 1, 2024, a return shall be

filed quarterly by every licensee on or before the twentieth day

of April, July, October and January for the three months ending

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

You just read:

Senate Bill 396 Printer's Number 340

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.