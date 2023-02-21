Senate Bill 396 Printer's Number 340
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 340
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
396
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, BARTOLOTTA, BREWSTER,
MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON AND AUMENT, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in sales and use tax, further providing for time
for filing returns.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 217(a) and (b) of the act of March 4,
1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, are
amended to read:
Section 217. Time for Filing Returns.--(a) Quarterly and
Monthly Returns:
(1) For the year in which this article becomes effective and
in each year thereafter until January 1, 2024, a return shall be
filed quarterly by every licensee on or before the twentieth day
of April, July, October and January for the three months ending
