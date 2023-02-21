Senate Bill 397 Printer's Number 341
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 341
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
397
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA AND STEFANO,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in sales and use tax, further providing for
definitions.
The General Assembly finds and declares as follows:
(1) In 2003, the General Assembly and the Governor
expanded the 5% gross receipts tax to mobile
telecommunications service which makes mobile
telecommunications service subject to both the 6% sales tax
and the 5% gross receipts tax.
(2) The main policy argument for imposing the gross
receipts tax on wireless service was to create parity with
landline phone service which was already subject to the tax.
(3) For this reason, the legislation expanding the tax
to wireless telecommunications services also included a
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22