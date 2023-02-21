Senate Bill 395 Printer's Number 339

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 339

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

395

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, J. WARD AND HUTCHINSON,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An

act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public

welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in general powers and

duties of the Department of Public Welfare, providing for

child support requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition

Assistance Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known

as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to

read:

Section 217. Child Support Requirements for the Supplemental

Nutrition Assistance Program.--(a) The department shall elect

the option under 7 CFR 273.11(o) (relating to action on

households with special circumstances) to require an individual

living with and exercising parental control over a child under

eighteen years of age who has an absent parent to cooperate with

the department's division of child support services in

establishing paternity of the child and in establishing,

modifying or enforcing a support order with respect to the child

