Senate Bill 395 Printer's Number 339
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 339
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
395
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO, J. WARD AND HUTCHINSON,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An
act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public
welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in general powers and
duties of the Department of Public Welfare, providing for
child support requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition
Assistance Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known
as the Human Services Code, is amended by adding a section to
read:
Section 217. Child Support Requirements for the Supplemental
Nutrition Assistance Program.--(a) The department shall elect
the option under 7 CFR 273.11(o) (relating to action on
households with special circumstances) to require an individual
living with and exercising parental control over a child under
eighteen years of age who has an absent parent to cooperate with
the department's division of child support services in
establishing paternity of the child and in establishing,
modifying or enforcing a support order with respect to the child
