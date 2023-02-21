Senate Bill 398 Printer's Number 342
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 342
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
398
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SCHWANK, FLYNN, BROOKS, SANTARSIERO,
BOSCOLA, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, BARTOLOTTA,
TARTAGLIONE, DILLON, BREWSTER, ROBINSON, J. WARD AND BAKER,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in fees, further providing for exemption of
persons, entities and vehicles from fees.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1901(c) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 1901. Exemption of persons, entities and vehicles from fees.
* * *
(c) Processing fee in lieu of registration fee.--No
registration fee shall be charged for vehicles registered by any
of the following but the department shall charge a fee of $10 to
cover the costs of processing for issuing or renewing the
registration:
* * *
(24) A person who is receiving disability benefits as a
veteran based on injuries or other disability received or
