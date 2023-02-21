Submit Release
Senate Bill 398 Printer's Number 342

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 342

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

398

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SCHWANK, FLYNN, BROOKS, SANTARSIERO,

BOSCOLA, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, BARTOLOTTA,

TARTAGLIONE, DILLON, BREWSTER, ROBINSON, J. WARD AND BAKER,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO FINANCE, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in fees, further providing for exemption of

persons, entities and vehicles from fees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1901(c) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 1901. Exemption of persons, entities and vehicles from fees.

* * *

(c) Processing fee in lieu of registration fee.--No

registration fee shall be charged for vehicles registered by any

of the following but the department shall charge a fee of $10 to

cover the costs of processing for issuing or renewing the

registration:

* * *

(24) A person who is receiving disability benefits as a

veteran based on injuries or other disability received or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

