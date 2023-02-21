Senate Resolution 31 Printer's Number 344
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 344
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
31
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, DILLON, HUGHES, SAVAL, A. WILLIAMS,
KEARNEY, FONTANA AND CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of February 12 through 18, 2023, as
"William Still Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, William Still was born October 7, 1821, in Shamong
Township, New Jersey, before moving to Philadelphia in 1844; and
WHEREAS, William Still was an African-American abolitionist
who, as chairman of the Pennsylvania Anti-Slavery Society's
Vigilance Committee, orchestrated Underground Railroad
activities in Philadelphia and across the country; and
WHEREAS, Between 1850 and 1855, in the wake of the Fugitive
Slave Act, which required that Northern states assist in
capturing escaped slaves, William Still and his wife Letitia
sheltered hundreds of escapees in their Philadelphia home,
including well-known figures like Harriet Tubman; and
WHEREAS, The enactment of the Fugitive Slave Law instilled
fear among Underground Railroad operatives who destroyed the
records of the escapees whom the operatives had given aid; and
WHEREAS, However, William Still continued to keep detailed
accounts of the people who passed through Philadelphia en route
