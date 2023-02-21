Senate Bill 399 Printer's Number 343
of race, color, creed, national origin or political affiliation.
"Proposed collective bargaining agreement." Any terms of
bargaining between a public employer and an employee
organization covering public employee wages, benefits and
working conditions that have been reduced to writing under
section 701 of the act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), known
as the Public Employe Relations Act.
"Public employee" or "employee." An individual employed by a
public employer. The term does not include any of the following:
(1) Elected officials.
(2) Appointees of the Governor with the advice and
consent of the Senate as required by law.
(3) Management-level employees.
(4) Confidential employees.
(5) Clergymen or other individuals in a religious
profession, employees or personnel at church offices or
facilities when utilized primarily for religious purposes.
(6) Employees covered under the act of June 24, 1968
(P.L.237, No.111), referred to as the Policemen and Firemen
Collective Bargaining Act.
"Public employer." As follows:
(1) The Commonwealth and its political subdivisions and
any officer, board, commission, agency, authority or other
instrumentality of the Commonwealth.
(2) The term does not include employers subject to the
act of June 1, 1937 (P.L.1168, No.294), known as the
Pennsylvania Labor Relations Act, or 29 U.S.C. Ch. 7 Subch.
II (relating to national labor relations).
Section 3. Notice of collective bargaining agreement.
