Senate Resolution 32 Printer's Number 347

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 347

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

32

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, DUSH, MARTIN, PITTMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL,

MILLER, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, FARRY, LAUGHLIN,

J. WARD, REGAN, CAPPELLETTI, STEFANO, BOSCOLA, AUMENT, COSTA,

HAYWOOD, BROOKS, VOGEL, KANE AND SCHWANK, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of February 13 through 19, 2023, as "THON

Week" in Pennsylvania and honoring the work of The

Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon

student volunteers.

WHEREAS, THON is the commonly referred to name for The

Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon,

the largest student-run philanthropy event in the world; and

WHEREAS, THON's mission is to provide emotional and financial

support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical

research in pursuit of a cure for pediatric cancer; and

WHEREAS, THON 2023 "Foster the Magic" celebrates a yearlong

fundraising and awareness campaign, sustained by more than

16,500 student volunteers who donate more than 5 million hours

of their own time; and

WHEREAS, THON culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon in which

dancers are required to be continuously moving and not allowed

to sit or sleep; and

WHEREAS, In 1977, THON partnered with the Four Diamonds Fund

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Senate Resolution 32 Printer's Number 347

