Senate Resolution 32 Printer's Number 347

Senate Resolution 32
February 21
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
32
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, DUSH, MARTIN, PITTMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL,
MILLER, ARGALL, BARTOLOTTA, ROBINSON, FARRY, LAUGHLIN,
J. WARD, REGAN, CAPPELLETTI, STEFANO, BOSCOLA, AUMENT, COSTA,
HAYWOOD, BROOKS, VOGEL, KANE AND SCHWANK, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of February 13 through 19, 2023, as "THON
Week" in Pennsylvania and honoring the work of The
Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon
student volunteers.
WHEREAS, THON is the commonly referred to name for The
Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon,
the largest student-run philanthropy event in the world; and
WHEREAS, THON's mission is to provide emotional and financial
support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical
research in pursuit of a cure for pediatric cancer; and
WHEREAS, THON 2023 "Foster the Magic" celebrates a yearlong
fundraising and awareness campaign, sustained by more than
16,500 student volunteers who donate more than 5 million hours
of their own time; and
WHEREAS, THON culminates in a 46-hour dance marathon in which
dancers are required to be continuously moving and not allowed
to sit or sleep; and
WHEREAS, In 1977, THON partnered with the Four Diamonds Fund
