Senate Bill 403 Printer's Number 349

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 349

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

403

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, STEFANO, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY,

CAPPELLETTI AND ROBINSON, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913, No.367), entitled "An

act relating to and regulating the practice of the profession

of engineering, including civil engineering, mechanical

engineering, electrical engineering, mining engineering and

chemical engineering, the profession of land surveying and

the profession of geology and constituent parts and

combinations thereof as herein defined; providing for the

licensing and registration of persons practicing said

profession, and the certification of engineers-in-training

and surveyors-in-training, and the suspension and revocation

of said licenses, registrations and certifications for

violation of this act; prescribing the powers and duties of

the State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land

Surveyors and Geologists, the Department of State and the

courts; prescribing penalties; and repealing existing laws,"

further providing for definitions, for general powers of

board, for procedure for licensing as professional engineer,

for continuing professional competency requirements, for fees

and for penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2(a) and (c) of the act of May 23, 1945

(P.L.913, No.367), known as the Engineer, Land Surveyor and

Geologist Registration Law, are amended and the section is

amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 2. Definitions.--As used in this act--

