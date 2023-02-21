Senate Bill 403 Printer's Number 349
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 349
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
403
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BAKER, STEFANO, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, KEARNEY,
CAPPELLETTI AND ROBINSON, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913, No.367), entitled "An
act relating to and regulating the practice of the profession
of engineering, including civil engineering, mechanical
engineering, electrical engineering, mining engineering and
chemical engineering, the profession of land surveying and
the profession of geology and constituent parts and
combinations thereof as herein defined; providing for the
licensing and registration of persons practicing said
profession, and the certification of engineers-in-training
and surveyors-in-training, and the suspension and revocation
of said licenses, registrations and certifications for
violation of this act; prescribing the powers and duties of
the State Registration Board for Professional Engineers, Land
Surveyors and Geologists, the Department of State and the
courts; prescribing penalties; and repealing existing laws,"
further providing for definitions, for general powers of
board, for procedure for licensing as professional engineer,
for continuing professional competency requirements, for fees
and for penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2(a) and (c) of the act of May 23, 1945
(P.L.913, No.367), known as the Engineer, Land Surveyor and
Geologist Registration Law, are amended and the section is
amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 2. Definitions.--As used in this act--
