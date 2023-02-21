Senate Resolution 36 Printer's Number 354

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - WHEREAS, Consequently, it is crucial for residents of this

Commonwealth to offer love to LGBTQ+ youths and become allies;

and

WHEREAS, The manner in which parents and guardians engage

with LGBTQ+ youths can have a tremendous impact on current and

future mental and physical health; and

WHEREAS, LGBTQ+ students describe how hearing slurs, lacking

resources relevant to their experience, being discouraged from

having same-sex relationships and being regularly misgendered

have made school a hostile environment; and

WHEREAS, LBGTQ+ students describe persistent patterns of

isolation, exclusion and marginalization that make them feel

unsafe or unwelcome at school; and

WHEREAS, Supporting and accepting LGBTQ+ youths, especially

during a time when love is being celebrated, can often help

these youths better deal with life challenges and how they are

feeling; and

WHEREAS, In order to continue to promote the health and

safety of LGBTQ+ youths, schools and programs where youths spend

most of their time should advance the message of respecting

those different from you and prohibit bullying, harassment and

violence against those who identify as LGBTQ+; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 73% of LGBTQ+ youths say that they are

more honest about themselves online than in the real world,

making it urgent that more communities in this Commonwealth

offer support to LGBTQ+ youths; and

WHEREAS, Encouraging families and allies to facilitate access

to community-based providers who have experience providing

health services, including medical testing and counseling and

social and psychological services to LGBTQ+ youths, is extremely

20230SR0036PN0354 - 2 -

