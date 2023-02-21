Senate Bill 405 Printer's Number 353

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 353

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

405

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, J. WARD AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), entitled

"An act establishing rights in public employes to organize

and bargain collectively through selected representatives;

defining public employes to include employes of nonprofit

organizations and institutions; providing compulsory

mediation and fact-finding, for collective bargaining

impasses; providing arbitration for certain public employes

for collective bargaining impasses; defining the scope of

collective bargaining; establishing unfair employe and

employer practices; prohibiting strikes for certain public

employes; permitting strikes under limited conditions;

providing penalties for violations; and establishing

procedures for implementation," in employee rights, providing

for reporting of dues and for annual report; in Pennsylvania

Labor Relations Board, providing for report availability;

and, in collective bargaining agreement, providing for

forwarding agreement to board.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of July 23, 1970 (P.L.563, No.195), known

as the Public Employe Relations Act, is amended by adding

sections to read:

Section 402. (a) A public employe shall have the right to

examine the use of membership dues collected by the public

employe's employe organization in the collective bargaining unit

on a regular basis. An employe organization representing a

