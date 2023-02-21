Senate Bill 67 Printer's Number 345
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - (b.1) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to:
(1) The hunting of foxes.
(2) The hunting of coyotes.
(3) Any hunting which occurs on noncommercial regulated
hunting grounds holding a valid permit under section 2928(b)
(2) (relating to regulated hunting grounds permits).
(4) Hunting on three Sundays each calendar year, as
follows:
(i) One day of Sunday hunting shall be instituted by
the commission during the deer rifle season.
(ii) One day of Sunday hunting shall be instituted
by the commission during the Statewide deer archery
season.
(iii) One day of Sunday hunting as determined by the
commission shall be instituted by the commission.
Authority to hunt on any Sunday instituted by the commission
under this paragraph shall not apply to any person required
to secure a hunting license who attempts to hunt on private
land without obtaining written permission of the landowner,
an agent of the landowner or lessee.
(c) Penalty.--A violation of this section is a summary
offense of the fifth degree.]
Section 2. Title 34 is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 2303.1. Hunting on Sunday.
(a) General rule.--The commission may institute Sunday
hunting by regulation promulgated in accordance with section
2102 (relating to regulations).
(b) Applicability.-- Authority to hunt for big game on any
Sunday instituted by the commission under subsection (a) shall
not apply to any person required to secure a hunting license who
