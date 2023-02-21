Submit Release
Senate Bill 67 Printer's Number 345

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - (b.1) Exceptions.--Subsection (a) shall not apply to:

(1) The hunting of foxes.

(2) The hunting of coyotes.

(3) Any hunting which occurs on noncommercial regulated

hunting grounds holding a valid permit under section 2928(b)

(2) (relating to regulated hunting grounds permits).

(4) Hunting on three Sundays each calendar year, as

follows:

(i) One day of Sunday hunting shall be instituted by

the commission during the deer rifle season.

(ii) One day of Sunday hunting shall be instituted

by the commission during the Statewide deer archery

season.

(iii) One day of Sunday hunting as determined by the

commission shall be instituted by the commission.

Authority to hunt on any Sunday instituted by the commission

under this paragraph shall not apply to any person required

to secure a hunting license who attempts to hunt on private

land without obtaining written permission of the landowner,

an agent of the landowner or lessee.

(c) Penalty.--A violation of this section is a summary

offense of the fifth degree.]

Section 2. Title 34 is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2303.1. Hunting on Sunday.

(a) General rule.--The commission may institute Sunday

hunting by regulation promulgated in accordance with section

2102 (relating to regulations).

(b) Applicability.-- Authority to hunt for big game on any

Sunday instituted by the commission under subsection (a) shall

not apply to any person required to secure a hunting license who

20230SB0067PN0345 - 2 -

