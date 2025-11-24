Senate Bill 1010 Printer's Number 1324

PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - bridges and costs and expenses incident thereto, and for the

payment of obligations incurred for such purposes, and shall not

be diverted by transfer or otherwise to any other purpose,

except that loans may be made by the State from the proceeds of

such taxes and fees for a single period not exceeding eight

months, but no such loan shall be made within the period of one

year from any preceding loan, and every loan made [in any fiscal

year] before July 1 shall be repayable [within one month after

the beginning of the next fiscal year] by July 31.

* * *

(3) That section 12 of Article VIII be amended to read:

§ 12. Governor's budgets and financial plan.

[Annually, at] At the times set by law, the Governor shall

submit to the General Assembly:

(a) A balanced operating budget for the ensuing fiscal

[year] period, consisting of two years beginning July 1 of each

odd-numbered year, setting forth in detail (i) proposed

expenditures classified by department or agency and by program

and (ii) estimated revenues from all sources. If estimated

revenues and available surplus are less than proposed

expenditures, the Governor shall recommend specific additional

sources of revenue sufficient to pay the deficiency and the

estimated revenue to be derived from each source;

(b) A capital budget for the ensuing fiscal [year] period,

consisting of two years beginning July 1 of each odd-numbered

year, setting forth in detail proposed expenditures to be

financed from the proceeds of obligations of the Commonwealth or

of its agencies or authorities or from operating funds; and

(c) A financial plan for not less than the next succeeding

five fiscal periods, each consisting of two years beginning July

20250SB1010PN1324 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30