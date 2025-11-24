Senate Bill 1010 Printer's Number 1324
PENNSYLVANIA, November 24 - bridges and costs and expenses incident thereto, and for the
payment of obligations incurred for such purposes, and shall not
be diverted by transfer or otherwise to any other purpose,
except that loans may be made by the State from the proceeds of
such taxes and fees for a single period not exceeding eight
months, but no such loan shall be made within the period of one
year from any preceding loan, and every loan made [in any fiscal
year] before July 1 shall be repayable [within one month after
the beginning of the next fiscal year] by July 31.
* * *
(3) That section 12 of Article VIII be amended to read:
§ 12. Governor's budgets and financial plan.
[Annually, at] At the times set by law, the Governor shall
submit to the General Assembly:
(a) A balanced operating budget for the ensuing fiscal
[year] period, consisting of two years beginning July 1 of each
odd-numbered year, setting forth in detail (i) proposed
expenditures classified by department or agency and by program
and (ii) estimated revenues from all sources. If estimated
revenues and available surplus are less than proposed
expenditures, the Governor shall recommend specific additional
sources of revenue sufficient to pay the deficiency and the
estimated revenue to be derived from each source;
(b) A capital budget for the ensuing fiscal [year] period,
consisting of two years beginning July 1 of each odd-numbered
year, setting forth in detail proposed expenditures to be
financed from the proceeds of obligations of the Commonwealth or
of its agencies or authorities or from operating funds; and
(c) A financial plan for not less than the next succeeding
five fiscal periods, each consisting of two years beginning July
20250SB1010PN1324 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.