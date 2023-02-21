Senate Resolution 33 Printer's Number 348
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 348
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
33
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, LANGERHOLC, BROOKS, COMITTA,
ARGALL, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, ROTHMAN, BARTOLOTTA, MARTIN,
HUTCHINSON, COSTA, J. WARD AND DUSH, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of February 18 through 25, 2023, as "FFA
Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Future Farmers of America, now the National FFA
Organization (FFA), has grown from its agricultural beginnings
into a broad-spectrum leadership incubator; and
WHEREAS, The FFA creed expresses belief in the future of
agriculture with the following portion of its creed: "with a
faith born not of words but of deeds"; and
WHEREAS, In accordance with the FFA motto, members serve
their chapter, community and country by cultivating friendships
and planting new ideas and seeds of hope wherever they go:
"Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living
to Serve";
and
WHEREAS, FFA in the 21st century welcomes young women and
young men with diverse backgrounds, and FFA membership has
reached an all-time record high; and
