Senate Bill 402 Printer's Number 346

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 346

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

402

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, SANTARSIERO,

SCHWANK, FARRY, DILLON, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON,

BOSCOLA AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Providing for the annual designation and holiday observance of

the fifteenth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartik as

"Diwali Day" in this Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Legislative findings.

The General Assembly hereby finds and declares as follows:

(1) Known as the "Festival of Lights," approximately

1,000,000,000 people around the world celebrate Diwali as a

day of thanksgiving and reflection.

(2) Though it originates from Indian culture and

religion, millions of Americans celebrate Diwali each year.

(3) The festival lasts five days, with the third day

marking the day celebrated as "Diwali."

(4) Diwali falls on the 15th of the Hindu lunisolar

month of Kartik, which aligns with the new moon day of the

first month of the lunar year.

(5) Diwali's celebration of light, reflection and

