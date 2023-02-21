Senate Bill 402 Printer's Number 346
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 346
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
402
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, SAVAL, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, SANTARSIERO,
SCHWANK, FARRY, DILLON, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON,
BOSCOLA AND STEFANO, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Providing for the annual designation and holiday observance of
the fifteenth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartik as
"Diwali Day" in this Commonwealth.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Legislative findings.
The General Assembly hereby finds and declares as follows:
(1) Known as the "Festival of Lights," approximately
1,000,000,000 people around the world celebrate Diwali as a
day of thanksgiving and reflection.
(2) Though it originates from Indian culture and
religion, millions of Americans celebrate Diwali each year.
(3) The festival lasts five days, with the third day
marking the day celebrated as "Diwali."
(4) Diwali falls on the 15th of the Hindu lunisolar
month of Kartik, which aligns with the new moon day of the
first month of the lunar year.
(5) Diwali's celebration of light, reflection and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18