Senate Resolution 34 Printer's Number 351
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 351
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
34
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, COSTA AND PHILLIPS-HILL, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of February 5 through 11, 2023, as
"National Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda
Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda
(FBLA-PBL) is a nonprofit educational organization whose first
chapter was established in Johnson City, Tennessee, in 1942; and
WHEREAS, The first Pennsylvania chapter was chartered in
1943; and
WHEREAS, Stroudsburg High School officially chartered its
FBLA local chapter on January 28, 1985; and
WHEREAS, FBLA includes more than 250,000 members and has
advisers in 4,600 chapters nationwide in middle schools, high
schools, colleges, universities, career and technical schools
and private business schools; and
WHEREAS, More than 301 active chapters operated in this
Commonwealth during the 2018-2019 school year, inspiring and
preparing students for community-minded leadership roles in a
global society; and
WHEREAS, Students in middle schools, high schools, colleges,
