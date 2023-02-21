Senate Resolution 34 Printer's Number 351

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 351

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

34

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, COSTA AND PHILLIPS-HILL, FEBRUARY 21, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of February 5 through 11, 2023, as

"National Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda

Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda

(FBLA-PBL) is a nonprofit educational organization whose first

chapter was established in Johnson City, Tennessee, in 1942; and

WHEREAS, The first Pennsylvania chapter was chartered in

1943; and

WHEREAS, Stroudsburg High School officially chartered its

FBLA local chapter on January 28, 1985; and

WHEREAS, FBLA includes more than 250,000 members and has

advisers in 4,600 chapters nationwide in middle schools, high

schools, colleges, universities, career and technical schools

and private business schools; and

WHEREAS, More than 301 active chapters operated in this

Commonwealth during the 2018-2019 school year, inspiring and

preparing students for community-minded leadership roles in a

global society; and

WHEREAS, Students in middle schools, high schools, colleges,

