Senate Bill 411 Printer's Number 360

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - fishing license upon application to the commission or a

county treasurer. An application submitted by a disabled

veteran shall, in addition to any information required under

section 2701, contain a statement that the applicant is a war

or armed conflict veteran and that the qualifying disability

was service incurred. The issuing agent or the commission may

require the production of the discharge papers of the

applicant.]

(2) Any disabled veteran who has a service-connected

disability [incurred in any war or armed conflict and

possesses a disability] rating between 60% and 99% as

certified by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

and who meets the qualifications of section 2701 (relating to

resident fishing licenses) shall be issued a resident fishing

license at the cost of $1 upon application to the commission

or a county treasurer. An application submitted by a disabled

veteran shall, in addition to any information required under

section 2701, [contain a statement that the applicant is a

war or armed conflict veteran and that the qualifying

disability was service incurred. The issuing agent or the

commission may require the production of the discharge papers

of the applicant.] include a copy of the disability rating

determination letter from the United States Department of

Veterans Affairs.

* * *

(b) Lifetime licenses.--

(1) [If a disabled veteran who qualifies for issuance of

a free resident fishing license under subsection (a)(1)

presents documentation to show that the qualifying disability

is permanent, the] The commission or county treasurer shall

You just read:

