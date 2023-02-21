Senate Bill 411 Printer's Number 360
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - fishing license upon application to the commission or a
county treasurer. An application submitted by a disabled
veteran shall, in addition to any information required under
section 2701, contain a statement that the applicant is a war
or armed conflict veteran and that the qualifying disability
was service incurred. The issuing agent or the commission may
require the production of the discharge papers of the
applicant.]
(2) Any disabled veteran who has a service-connected
disability [incurred in any war or armed conflict and
possesses a disability] rating between 60% and 99% as
certified by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs
and who meets the qualifications of section 2701 (relating to
resident fishing licenses) shall be issued a resident fishing
license at the cost of $1 upon application to the commission
or a county treasurer. An application submitted by a disabled
veteran shall, in addition to any information required under
section 2701, [contain a statement that the applicant is a
war or armed conflict veteran and that the qualifying
disability was service incurred. The issuing agent or the
commission may require the production of the discharge papers
of the applicant.] include a copy of the disability rating
determination letter from the United States Department of
Veterans Affairs.
* * *
(b) Lifetime licenses.--
(1) [If a disabled veteran who qualifies for issuance of
a free resident fishing license under subsection (a)(1)
presents documentation to show that the qualifying disability
is permanent, the] The commission or county treasurer shall
20230SB0411PN0360 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30