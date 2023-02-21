Senate Bill 415 Printer's Number 363
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 363
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
415
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY KEARNEY, FONTANA, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, MILLER,
DILLON, KANE, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, SANTARSIERO, SAVAL,
COMITTA AND STREET, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in construction and renovation of
buildings by school entities, further providing for
maintenance program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2604-J(f) and (g) of the act of March 10,
1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949,
are amended to read:
Section 2604-J. Maintenance program.
* * *
(f) Limitation on grant award.--
(1) No grant award for a maintenance project may exceed
[$1,000,000] $3,000,000.
(2) No school entity may receive an annual allocation of
grants that exceeds 20% of the funds available under the
program.
