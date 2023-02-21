Senate Bill 417 Printer's Number 365
PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 365
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
417
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, GEBHARD AND J. WARD,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
FEBRUARY 21, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in revenues relating to gaming, providing for
revenue from expansion of gaming.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 4 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes
is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 1410. Revenue from expansion of gaming.
(a) General rule.--If an expansion of gaming occurs in this
Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this section, any
revenue received by the Commonwealth from the expansion shall be
deposited into the Property Tax Relief Fund established in
section 1409 (relating to Property Tax Relief Fund).
(b) Determination and publication.--
(1) The Secretary of Revenue shall determine whether an
expansion of gaming after the effective date of this section
has occurred.
(2) After determining that an expansion of gaming has
