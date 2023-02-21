Submit Release
Senate Bill 417 Printer's Number 365

PENNSYLVANIA, February 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 365

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

417

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, GEBHARD AND J. WARD,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in revenues relating to gaming, providing for

revenue from expansion of gaming.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 4 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes

is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 1410. Revenue from expansion of gaming.

(a) General rule.--If an expansion of gaming occurs in this

Commonwealth on or after the effective date of this section, any

revenue received by the Commonwealth from the expansion shall be

deposited into the Property Tax Relief Fund established in

section 1409 (relating to Property Tax Relief Fund).

(b) Determination and publication.--

(1) The Secretary of Revenue shall determine whether an

expansion of gaming after the effective date of this section

has occurred.

(2) After determining that an expansion of gaming has

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

