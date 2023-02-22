St. Johnsbury / Multiple Agency Effort, Multiple Charges, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4010068 & 23A4001461

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury / P&P St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE: 12/26/22 & 02/22/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 122, Sheffield & Hospital Drive St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, False Information to Law Enforcement, Arrest on Parole Board Warrant.

ACCUSED: Matthew Prue

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/26/22 at approximately 1556 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle enforcement stop on VT RT 122 in the area of Sheffield Square Rd. The operator of the vehicle falsely identified himself as a family member.

On 1/25/23, the St. Johnsbury Barracks was notified by the family member of operator, that they received a letter informing them their Driver's License would soon be suspended. Through speaking with the family member and staff of St. Johnsbury P&P, the individual who was stopped on 12/26/22 was identified as Matthew Prue. Prue had a Criminally suspended driver license at the time of the enforcement stop.

On 2/22/23, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were able to locate Prue with the assistance from staff at St. Johnsbury P&P.

Prue was taken into custody on Hospital Dr in St. Johnsbury at approximately 0805 hours and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks where he was processed for Criminal DLS and providing false information to law enforcement.

Following Prue's processing at the barracks, he was transported to NECC in St. Johnsbury on an active Parole Board Arrest Warrant.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/27/23 at 0830

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC, St. Johnsbury

BAIL: Held without bail pending Violation Hearing

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov