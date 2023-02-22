ND state highways to close overnight due to extreme winter weather

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol announce the closure of Interstates 29 and 94 along with Highway 13 in anticipation of dangerous weather.



The following closures are expected at 5 p.m. central



I-29 between Fargo and the S.D. border

ND Highway 13 will close between I-29 and Wahpeton

The following closure is expected at 6 p.m. central



I-94 between Bismarck and Fargo

These closures may happen earlier if conditions deteriorate.



Although the storm is not impacting Bismarck, conditions east of Bismarck are expected to be life-threatening for motorists who may become stranded. Low visibility and extremely low temperatures are predicted. Rescuers may not be able to reach stranded motorists overnight. Bismarck has the accommodations, facilities, and resources for motorists to wait out the storm safely.



Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



- ### -

