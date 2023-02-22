Governor Mike Parson Proclaims National FFA Week in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY —

Today, on behalf of nearly 26,000 members of Missouri FFA, Governor Mike Parson proclaimed Feb. 18-25, 2023, to be National FFA Week in Missouri.

“Missouri’s agriculture industry depends on our young people taking the lead,” Governor Mike Parson said. “We’re proud to see such leadership displayed in Missouri FFA members each time we meet with them. For the First Lady and I, living the agricultural way of life is our American Dream, and we appreciate all that our Missouri FFA members do to preserve that legacy and tradition for the next generations.”

For the fifth year in a row, Gov. Parson drove a John Deere tractor to the Capitol in honor of the FFA tradition of students driving their tractor to school during National FFA Week. Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe joined in on the tradition again this year, demonstrating his ties to agriculture and commitment to FFA students. Missouri FFA President Colton Roy, from the Trenton FFA Chapter, received the proclamation on behalf of the 2022-2023 Missouri FFA State Officer team.

“Missouri FFA members have access to incredible opportunities to learn and grow,” Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe said. “As a first-generation farmer, I am proud to celebrate the future of Missouri agriculture with our next generation of leaders during National FFA Week in Missouri. It’s important we continue traditions, such as today’s event, to showcase our support of agricultural youth organizations.”

In 1928, 33 young men met at the Baltimore Hotel in Kansas City, Mo., and began the National Future Farmers of America Organization (FFA). Today, the organization’s official name is the National FFA Organization, which 95 years later is represented locally by 8,995 FFA chapters and 850,823 members nationwide.

“The passion FFA members possess is indescribable,” Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn said. “Their excitement for the future of agriculture is reassuring. I’m confident Missouri FFA members will help the Missouri agriculture industry soar to new heights in the years to come, and I’m proud to stand alongside them as they do so.”

Missouri FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet the challenges of feeding a growing population by helping its members to develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways through their experiences in agricultural education. Missouri is home to more than 356 chapters and 25,677 members, ranking the eighth highest in the nation for membership.

“Missouri schools work to provide students with access to opportunities, and FFA does just that,” said Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven. “FFA has a rich history of helping students develop their skills and the attributes needed to be ready for their chosen path to success. We are proud of our students and the FFA Advisors who lead alongside them each day.”

To learn more about the Missouri FFA Association, visit MissouriFFA.org.