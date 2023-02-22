AMP Memberships Raises Significant Capital from Amplify Ventures
Professional car washing is ripe for the technological innovation AMP brings to the industry and the incredible brand loyalty the AMP Platform can achieve.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMP Memberships, creator of the car wash industry’s rapidly growing AMP Platform, is pleased to announce that it has raised significant capital via Series A financing from Amplify Ventures to fuel its ongoing innovation and strategic growth. Amplify Ventures is the operational solutions and investment arm of Amplify Car Wash Advisors, a leading car wash advisory firm.
— Chris Jenks, COO
AMP Memberships provides car washes with a powerful, customized mobile app that includes membership management, targeted promotions, a CRM suite, retention tools, and data analytics.
According to AMP Memberships co-founder and CTO Adam Trien, “Amplify’s support will allow us to leverage their tremendous network in the car wash space and make deeper connections and integrations with other industry services and technology. It provides the capital for our team to double down on servicing our customers and building the most exciting technology stack for car washes.
“We are so impressed with the AMP team and what they’ve accomplished so far,” says Chris Jenks, Amplify’s Chief Operating Officer. “Professional car washing is ripe for the technological innovation AMP brings to the industry and the incredible brand loyalty the AMP Platform can achieve. We are excited to help them advance their strategic roadmap.”
“Besides the coincidental synergy of our names,” says AMP Memberships CEO Dennis Dreeszen, “there is a clear synergy in our philosophy. We both believe in providing incredible value to our clients. We are absolutely thrilled Amplify saw the power of our product and team and chose to invest.”
A rapidly rising startup, AMP Memberships has gained nearly instant recognition as it onboards both established and new entry brands. With continued growth, AMP is expected to become the gold standard for any car wash seeking to build and maintain a healthy membership program and loyal customer base.
AMP Memberships and Amplify Car Wash Advisors are exhibiting at the February 22-24, 2023 Southwest Car Wash Association (SCWA) Convention and Expo in Fort Worth, Texas in adjacent booths (#635 and #734 respectively). Conference attendees are encouraged to visit both groups for additional information.
About AMP Memberships
Created by a car wash operator, for car wash operators, AMP Memberships empowers each car wash with its own custom-branded and configured smartphone app. A full suite of robust tools drive membership growth, retain existing members, and supercharge marketing. With unmatched tech sophistication, ease of deployment, and dedicated ongoing support from a US-based team of developers, AMP Memberships is the ultimate solution for any car wash looking to make data driven decisions, slash churn, and enhance customer experience. AMP Memberships has offices in Denver, CO and Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit ampmemberships.com.
Dylan von Kleist
AMP Memberships
dylan@ampmemberships.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn