AMP Memberships Appoints New National Sales Manager for Its Growing Mobile Car Wash Platform

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMP Memberships, creator of the car wash industry’s rapidly growing AMP Platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Barnaby as National Sales Manager. Barnaby’s extensive experience in sales and proven track record in the automotive aftermarket industry will be directed toward further expansion of AMP Memberships’ national reach.

A seasoned sales leader, Barnaby has managed multi-million-dollar sales territories and consistently delivered exponential growth and value to his clients. “I am passionate about delivering the best solutions for customers and excited to bring the AMP brand to even more clients,” says Barnaby.

The AMP Membership Platform is a powerful mobile app solution for the car wash industry that helps car washes grow their membership programs and reduce churn. The app provides a seamless, user-friendly experience for customers and allows car wash operators to manage their membership program, perform targeted marketing, and track key metrics in real-time.

“Our AMP team has recently expanded with key hires in several roles, positioning the company for explosive growth in 2023 and beyond,” says Dylan von Kleist, VP of Sales & Marketing. “Barnaby’s appointment as National Sales Manager will further strengthen the sales and marketing efforts of the AMP Platform. His commitment to providing solutions and addressing each customer's pain points makes him the perfect champion for our sales process.”

With renowned car wash brands already leveraging the AMP Memberships Platform, and more launching on AMP this year, the company is poised to become a cornerstone solution for data-driven, modern car wash brands throughout the industry.

About AMP Memberships – AMP Memberships is the creator of the AMP Platform, the most powerful mobile app solution for the car wash industry. AMP Memberships is a partnership between Autowash, a leading car wash company, and Insiten, a leading software and mobile app development company. AMP Memberships has offices in Denver, CO and Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit https://ampmemberships.com or email at info@ampmemberships.com.

