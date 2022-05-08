AMP Memberships brings “The Spirit of Aloha” to Aloha Car Wash Company’s New Mobile App
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denver — Say “Aloha!” to AMP Memberships’ newest app created for Aloha Car Wash Company, a growing 24-hour touchless operation with two locations in Seattle and three more opening in Texas throughout 2023. AMP’s powerful selling tools help Aloha promote, sell and track customer engagement 24 hours a day, and all within the customized look and feel of the Aloha brand.
AMP’s Mobile App enables Aloha to harness the power of technology to grow their business rapidly. Aloha now offers monthly plans, family plans, fleet programs, eGift cards, referral/loyalty programs, customized and targeted discounts, promos and special offers. And Aloha now has insight into their customers’ engagement, including who they are, what they buy, where they wash, when they wash, and how often they wash.
“Aloha chose to partner with AMP because they have a dynamic and innovative team equally aligned on increasing sales, building brand value and delivering a consistent customer experience says Ford Wright |Aloha Car Wash Company President. “We could not be more excited to put such a powerful tool into the hands of every customer. Tracking engagement allows us to segment consumers and deliver targeted and relevant messaging. Identifying needs and wants, providing meaningful solutions and upselling are fundamental to increasing transactions, frequency and spend—and now it’s all highly automated 24 hours a day! It’s incredible that our small family business now has access to the same tools and platform used by some of the nation’s largest car wash operators.”
“We are thrilled with the opportunity to work with Aloha Car Wash Company to launch their membership and fleet programs and grow their business into new geographies while maintaining a consistent brand experience,” says Dennis Dreeszen, CEO of AMP Technologies. “Our team listened closely as we worked collaboratively to create a membership platform that reflects Aloha’s spirit and values.”
A demonstration of the AMP platform can be requested online at ampmemberships.com or via email at info@ampmemberships.com. AMP will be at The Carwash Show May 9-11 in Nashville, where AMP co-founders Dennis Dreeszen and Adam Trien have a booth (#2255) and will be presenting “What the App? And Why You Absolutely, Positively Need One!”
About AMP Memberships – AMP Memberships is the creator of the AMP Platform, the most powerful mobile app solution for the car wash industry. AMP Memberships is a partnership between Autowash, a leading car wash company, and Insiten, a leading software and mobile app development company. AMP Technologies has offices in Denver, CO and Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit ampmemberships.com or email at info@ampmemberships.com.
