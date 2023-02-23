Benchmark Digital Partners Announces Partnership with OpenSesame
Benchmark Digital Partners is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with OpenSesame, a market-leading SaaS global eLearning innovator.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital Partners, a leading cloud-based Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) software solutions provider, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with OpenSesame, a market-leading SaaS global eLearning innovator.
OpenSesame’s library offers over 30,000 high-quality courses to assist enterprises worldwide in developing more analytical and actionable learning, providing teams with seamless access to relevant learning courses from the world’s top publishers and eLearning experts.
Benchmark Digital will work with OpenSesame to integrate its course catalog with My LMS, a compliance training software solution that creates a centralized, intuitive, and simplified learning management dashboard. My LMS users can create a standardized framework for managing regulatory-required and program-specific training requirements within their organization—with real-time visibility into training and qualification status.
“We are incredibly excited to partner with Benchmark, a company that shares our commitment to providing powerful tools to help companies reach their learning goals,” says Rebeca Mesa, VP of Partnerships at OpenSesame. With this partnership, we look forward to offering our shared customers an even more comprehensive training solution.”
“The engagement with OpenSesame, brings a thrilling dynamic to Online Learning content,” commented Pete Bolderstone, Global Partner Leader at Benchmark Digital. “Integrated with the Benchmark My LMS, it enables companies to develop productive and efficient workforces.”
About Benchmark Digital Partners
Benchmark Digital enables companies to implement robust, cross-functional digital systems for EHS, Sustainability, and ESG Reporting through the Benchmark | Gensuite® platform—locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles.
With intuitive, best-practice based process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions, the Benchmark | Gensuite® platform has helped companies worldwide manage their EHS, Sustainability; Quality; Operational Risk and Compliance; Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risks for over two decades; and now organically integrated with the Benchmark ESG® suite for ESG disclosure reporting and management. Join over 3 million users that trust Benchmark | Gensuite® with their software system needs and benefit from rapid deployment and adoption, immediate return on investment (ROI), service excellence, and collaborative innovation.
About OpenSesame
OpenSesame helps develop the world’s most productive and admired workforces through powerful workforce eLearning in every industry. With the most comprehensive catalog of eLearning courses from the world’s top publishers, OpenSesame’s learning experts guide global companies every step of the way. From finding the ideal courses to mapping them to core competencies, syncing them with an LMS to increasing utilization and improving L&D programs. OpenSesame provides the flexibility of multiple purchasing options with simple-to-use and administer eLearning courses. OpenSesame has added even more Global 2000 brands in a moment of an increasingly virtual workforce. And with over 30,000 courses, the eLearning platform touches all industries in all markets. The company is defining a new era of engaging a people-first talent force.
Jen Redden
Benchmark Digital Partners
jen.redden@benchmarkdigital.com