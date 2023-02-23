Telco Systems Chosen for the 3rd Consecutive Year by STL Partners as an Edge Computing Company to Watch in 2023
Telco Systems’ Edgility smart virtualization platform for edge computing, simplifies the deployment, management, and operation of applications at scale.MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telco Systems, a leader in Edge Computing, is honored for the 3rd consecutive year to be recognized by STL Partners amongst the top 100 companies making waves in Edge Computing. This recurring recognition highlights the company's commitment to leadership in Edge Computing, and its dedication to innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology that empowers our customers to build the edge networks of tomorrow.
STL Partners, a global leader in Edge Computing research, features 100 companies in its review of edge computing companies to watch. This annual list demonstrates the exceptional innovation, agility, and potential in the rapidly growing edge computing market, and highlights the increasing range of use cases enabled by this technology.
With Edge Computing becoming increasingly crucial in enabling real-time applications, Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks with powerful edge devices and future-proof application onboarding. Edgility is a vendor-neutral platform for edge computing, that offers the freedom and flexibility to choose any hardware and any application, build a manageable and cost-efficient infrastructure of IT services, and process high volumes of data across multiple edge devices and sites at immense scale.
Tilly Gilbert, Principal Consultant and Edge Practice Lead at STL Partners stated: “2022 was a very exciting year from an edge computing perspective with a raft of new product leases, partnership announcements and, of course, deployments. We’re delighted to feature Telco Systems as a company making waves in this space and it’s great to see their development as they gain new customers and enable new use cases. In particular, the partnerships with service providers that Telco Systems have announced this year indicate a strong appetite from this community to try and scale edge computing offerings”.
“Telco Systems is thrilled to be recognized by STL Partners as one of the top edge computing companies to watch in 2023, with Edgility, a smart virtualization platform that simplifies the complexities associated with Edge Computing. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enable our customers to unleash the power of the edge, drive digital transformation, and reignite their business. We will continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in edge computing and are grateful for this recognition of our efforts." said Iris Finkelstein-Sagi, Chief Marketing Officer, Telco Systems.
About Telco Systems
Telco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering a resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud.
About STL Partners
STL Partners is a leading research and consulting firm focusing on the telecoms industry and adjacent markets, supporting telcos and their partners in driving innovation, growth, and competitive advantage. The company provides practical guidance and actionable insights on emerging challenges and opportunities, emphasizing innovation and identifying new sources of growth.
