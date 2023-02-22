IKO establishing South Carolina operations in Chester County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – IKO, a leading, global manufacturer of roofing products, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Chester County. The company’s $363 million investment will create 180 new jobs.

Established in 1951, IKO is a worldwide leader in the roofing, waterproofing and insulation industry for residential and commercial markets. With over 35 manufacturing facilities throughout North America and Europe, IKO offers a broad range of products for commercial and residential roofing and waterproofing, in addition to rigid insulations for roofing and walls.

Located less than one mile apart along the S.C. Highway 9 industrial corridor in Chester, IKO’s South Carolina operations will consist of two facilities. The company will remodel an existing facility on Lancaster Highway to manufacture fiberglass while concurrently building a new 325,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on Cedarhurst Road to produce fiberglass mats that will be used for production at its United States’ shingle factories. The two facilities will be IKO's first wholly owned glass and glass mat facilities in South Carolina.

Operations are expected to be online by late 2025. Individuals interested in joining the IKO team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“IKO is very pleased to be opening its first wholly-owned glass and glass mat facilities in South Carolina. This is just the latest of many significant investments IKO has made to support a growing U.S. market presence. We are tremendously gratified by the warm welcome we have received from the state and local governments, and as a family run business, we look forward to joining the Chester County business community family for many years to come.” -IKO Chief Executive Officer David Koschitzky

“IKO’s announcement is a strong endorsement of the assets and potential of not just Chester County but all of rural South Carolina. This major $363 million investment and 180 new jobs will greatly strengthen the Chester County economy and set the stage for a brighter future. We look forward to growing our relationship with IKO for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to IKO on establishing its first South Carolina operations in Chester County. South Carolina continues to be the state that provides businesses with the resources and support to establish and excel. We look forward to a strong partnership with IKO for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“PPG and then Nippon were part of our community since 1996, so I was saddened when the plant shut down in February 2020. We are delighted that IKO selected Chester County to not only reopen the fiberglass production plant, but to also build a new mat plant here. Welcome to Chester County!”-Chester County Council Chairman Joe Branham

“We are thrilled to welcome IKO to the I-77 region! IKO is a leader in advanced materials, which is a great fit for the existing sectors in Chester County. One of the advantages is the strategic location along the I-77 corridor that allows companies to tap into both the Charlotte and Columbia metros, providing a labor shed of more than 1.3 million people.”-I-77 Alliance Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Finn

