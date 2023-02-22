Jeff Foxx Rocks the Box - With His Bass, the Chi-lites and On the Radio

Submit Release
NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multifaceted radio personality, Jeff Foxx – The Foxx that Rocks the Box, is rocking at each of his talents leaving no stone unturned. Whether it’s radio, performing live with the legendary Chi-lites as a bassist or making music, Foxx is a living example of being multifaceted and a true definition of knowing no limits.

Foxx’s journey as a radio personality spans decades, making his way from Cleveland to Chicago to New York City, where he’s been on legendary R&B outlet WBLS-FM for over 30 years. Jeff’s also on Sirius XM’s Soul Town channel, spinning soul/R&B classics. Then, there’s his national syndicated radio show, heard in several markets across the country – WUFO-AM/FM in Buffalo NY; WIGO-AM/Atlanta GA; WTSX-FM/Kokomo, IN; WOCS-FM/Orangeburg, SC; WBXB-FM; Norfolk, VA; WJLD-FM/Birmingham, AL; WIXI-FM/Jasper, AL; WMXB-FM/Tuscaloosa, AL; KXCA-FM/Lawton, OK; KMOJ-FM/Minneapolis, MN.

On top of being an exceptional radio personality, Foxx is a gifted bass guitarist and songwriter. He recorded one album, the self-entitled CD, Jeff Foxx, and the single, “In The Pocket”. All tunes are original works. Then there’s Foxx laying down his funky bass lines with the legendary R&B group, the Chi-lites, both as an opening act as well as performing with the backing band for the soul music legends. Foxx will be with the Chi-lites during their residency in Las Vegas.

