James Wilkinson Joins Digital Agency Questus as Executive Creative Director
James is globally recognized for making a lasting impact on his clients’ businesses, through category-defining brand communication platforms and content.
Our clients demand bold and innovative ways to connect with their customers. James brings unparalleled experience and a uniquely powerful approach that moves brands forward.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES , February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Questus, a leader in creating advertising for the modern consumer journey, announced today that James Wilkinson joins the agency as Executive Creative Director.
— Jordan Berg, Co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer
James’ obsession with his craft and an all-consuming dedication to the “idea” has led to his award-winning work. He is globally recognized for making a lasting impact on his clients’ businesses, through category-defining brand communication platforms, campaigns, and content.
A truly hands-on creative leader, James has worked with industry-leading brands including Starbucks, 21st Century Fox, Microsoft, LVMH, Néstle, Salesforce, AWS, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. He has held senior creative positions across North America and Europe at some of the world’s most respected agencies. His recent roles include Chief Creative Officer at POP Seattle (Advance Group) and Vice President/Executive Creative Director at SapientRazorfish (Publicis Groupe) in San Francisco. Before that, Wilkinson spent time as a Creative Director with Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, and The Marketing Store.
“Our clients demand bold and innovative ways to connect with their customers. James brings unparalleled experience and a uniquely powerful approach that moves brands forward,” Questus Co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer Jordan Berg said in a statement. “In a world where brands can become noise, James creates breakthrough solutions that consumers seek, rather than ignore.”
The addition of Wilkinson follows large leadership changes for Questus, as the agency recently announced promoting Debbie Dumont to President.
“For me, it’s always been about the work. By joining Questus, I’m able to get back to what I love doing the most: collaborating within a world-class team, establishing trusted client relationships, and immersing myself in work that makes a material difference. And with the recent appointment of our new President, I believe that now more than ever, there is an opportunity for a curiosity-fueled and data-informed creative agency such as Questus to become a world-stage presence—and a genuine creative powerhouse on the West Coast. Questus has strategically and meticulously hand-picked a group of future-focused, naturally inquisitive craftspeople that are both inspiring and humbling in equal measure. The opportunity to support and inspire Questus’ creative team and deliver transformative solutions for clients and their customers is the perfect challenge for the next chapter in my creative journey.”
About Questus
Questus is a digital agency that creates advertising for the modern consumer journey. The agency specializes in telling brand stories that create emotional connections and drive customer acquisition. This next-generation approach has led to groundbreaking results for clients like Disney, ESPN, Universal, Discover, Wyndham, and Suzuki.
SOURCE Questus.
Nicole Scotten
Questus
press@questus.com