Nethopper KAOps Featured as One of the 10 Most Promising DevOps Solutions Providers 2023
KAOps is a more deterministic, auditable, and automated approach to operating infrastructure and applications – and can be procured from the Nethopper website.”BOSTON, MA, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nethopper.io, the pioneer of Kubernetes Application Operations Platform as a Service, announces that CIOReview Magazine has featured Nethopper as one of its 10 Most Promising DevOps Solutions Providers 2023 special edition. The annual list of companies is selected by a panel of experts and members of CIOReview Magazine’s editorial board to recognize and promote technology entrepreneurship.
— Justin Smith, the Managing Editor of CIOReview Magazine
“We are glad to feature Nethopper as one of the 10 Most Promising DevOps Solutions Providers 2023. KAOps is a more deterministic, auditable, and automated approach to operating infrastructure and applications – and can be procured from the Nethopper website” said Justin Smith, the Managing Editor of CIOReview Magazine.
The positioning is based on Nethopper’s KAOps unique differentiators: having a multi-cloud application network as the foundation, and fully embracing a GitOps philosophy. GitOps is a term coined in 2017 by Weaveworks and gaining traction in mainstream DevOps. GitOps allows operations teams to define the desired state of their IT and enterprise applications in a Git source repository, and then employ automation to enforce that state. It’s a robotic process where the infrastructure stays in sync with what’s written in the Git repo. The source of truth for these applications and IT infrastructure is under source control, where instantaneous auditing and pushing the ‘undo’ button can be performed.
Nethopper’s initial solution was to create an application layer that allowed multiple cloud environments to communicate. However, the Nethopper team understood that the challenges of DevOps and IT teams are larger than simply connecting multiple clouds. A more significant challenge is the complexity of Kubernetes container orchestration and the management of cloud infrastructures. Customers desired a quicker solution where they could work on multiple cloud infrastructures and automate pushing changes in Kubernetes.
Having adopted GitOps as a foundation for its automation platform to operate any Kubernetes application on any cloud, Nethopper provides auditability of ‘who did what and when’ for both cloud application and infrastructure, which is critical to implementing standards and corporate governance at scale. Through the Nethopper platform, customers’ operations team can create or destroy infrastructure and deploy application upgrades instantaneously without knowing the intricacies of programming or the source codes.
“We’re thrilled about the recognition of Nethopper’s cloud-native DevOps platform by CIOReview in its 10 Most Promising DevOps Solutions Providers 2023 category. This underscores our GitOps-centric approach to managing, operating, and scaling the ‘Ops in DevOps’ with unparalleled simplicity, helping customers accelerate their time-to-success by 2 (two) years,” said Chris Munford, the founder and CEO of Nethopper.
Resources:
- Website: Nethopper.io
- TechWorld with Nana's Shout-out to Nethopper
About Nethopper
Nethopper.io is pioneering KAOPS, a Kubernetes Application Operations platform as a service for DevOps, with the mission of making Cloud Native applications easy to configure and operate across hybrid, edge, and multiple clusters and clouds. Nethopper has roots in Boston-area innovation, from Digital Equipment Corp, Cascade Communications, Alcatel (NYSE: NOK), Ciena (NYSE: CIEN), Web.com, Red Hat (NYSE: IBM), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), etc. For more information, visit www.nethopper.io
About CIOReview Magazine
CIOReview is a leading technology magazine that is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously varying business environment with information about the solutions and services. The magazine serves as a trustworthy knowledge source as well as a platform for the C-suite executives, industry experts, IT buyers, and other decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new technology trends in the market. For more information, visit www.cioreview.com
