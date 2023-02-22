The 'I Don't Want to Sell' Registry Protects Privacy and Gives Homeowners Peace of Mind

I Don't Want to Sell

UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the FCC, millions of Americans are tired of receiving unwanted sales calls, robocalls, and scams. Now one group of real estate professionals is poised to stem the tide of endless unwanted contact from property investors. Meet the founders of the I Don’t Want to Sell registry. This grassroots effort arose after hearing the harrowing tales from homeowners fed up with unsolicited requests, cash offers, and even knocking on their front doors.

Now, with the simple click of a mouse and a few keystrokes, homeowners can regain their power by registering at www.IDontWanttoSell.com. The professional investors behind the scenes recognized that calls from wholesalers, companies, and flippers began to skyrocket during the pandemic when the housing inventory was low. So, with these unwanted advances at an all-time high, the I Don’t Want to Sell registry was born.

Though groups like The National Association of Realtors are enforcing the rules of the national Do Not Call List, many homeowners are still bombarded with unwanted calls, texts, and letters. Despite the added deterrent of an $11,000 fine per infraction and the more than 244 million people on the list, prospectors continue to harass unwilling homeowners. That’s where the I Don’t Want to Sell registry comes in handy. It fills the gap between the homeowner and the investor’s list of prime properties.

The I Don’t Want to Sell registry is gaining ground to reinforce these rules using this additional list. It will act as an added layer of protection from unsolicited contact from hungry investors. The revolutionary effort can help to force the hands of investors to “scrub their list” before picking up the phone.

This innovative registry will save investors time from reaching out to dead ends while saving homeowners the stress of dealing with numerous requests. It is a “win-win” for both parties. Satisfied users know the I Don't Want to Sell registry protects their privacy and gives them peace of mind.



For more information, contact Michael Murray Email: info@idontwanttosell.com Phone: 727-858-0880 or log on to Website: www.idontwanttosell.com. Follow on social media Twitter - @iDWTSregistry IG - @iDWTSregistry and Facebook - @iDWTS