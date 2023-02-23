Healing Through Movement
Safe Passage Heals collaborates with San Fernando Fitness for a fitness and business vendor event supporting women and children affected by domestic violence.
To break the cycle of domestic abuse by healing and empowering women and their children, enabling them to live new, safe and productive lives.”SAN FERNANDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for our next Healing Through Movement Event as Safe Passage Heals will be Collaborating with San Fernando Fitness! Bring your children and friends for a family event all about health and fitness with Coach Owners, Priscilla and Tony. Join the movement with fitness, nutrition, dance, self defense. There will be business vendors, including CEO kids supporting young entrepreneurs.
— Safe Passage Heals
Business's are invited to showcase themselves as a vendor. Vendor can promote their business while gaining sales and networking with other like-minded professionals. This includes young and child owned businesses. Our CEO Kids Corner will be showcasing their business that helps young entrepreneurs create and succeed with their own business venture.
All fitness and nutrition classes are included with your ticket. Multiple classes will be offered including self defense and dance. Classes will be led by San Fernando Fitness owners and coaches, Priscilla and Tony.
All proceeds from the Healing Through Movement event will go to Safe Passage Heal's programs that help victims of domestic violence. Sponsorship packages fund one to two women through one Safe Passage Heals programs. Safe Passage Heals aims to break the cycle of domestic abuse by healing and empowering women and their children, enabling them to live new, safe and productive lives. More information about domestic violence and how you can get involved at safepassageheals.org
This empowering day will be one to remember. It will inspire people of all ages to continue moving forward on creating the best version of themselves.
Ticket and sponsorship information are available on
EventBrite. http://healingthroughmovement.eventbrite.com
