Self-Injury Awareness Day: Advocates, Professionals and Citizens Gather to Discuss Solutions
This forum is designed to be a platform for advocates, professionals and citizens to discuss mental health rights issues that will result in positive actions.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-Injury Awareness Day 2023, will be marked in the Tampa Bay area with a Mental Health Rights Forum event, hosted by the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR). The forum is being held on March 1st at the headquarters for CCHR located on 109 N. Forts Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater, FL. The event is scheduled for 5:30pm until 6:30pm and it is also available online via Zoom.
“Self-Injury Awareness Day, or SIAD, is a global awareness event celebrated on March 1. It draws attention to self-harm in the hope of helping people who practice it. Almost two million Americans engage in self-harm. About 17% of people will self-harm during their lifetime.” [1]
The forum will be a candid discussion on the impact mental health treatment can have on one's human rights.
Specific points of discussion will include:
1. The Florida Baker Act, its history and its impact.
2. Informed Consent.
3. Action steps to help mental health patients.
4. Available community resources.
This live forum is designed for Mental Health Counselors; Parents and family members of mental patients; Clinical Social Workers; Attorneys and Law Enforcement Officers but anyone wishing to know more is invited to attend.
For more information or to reserve a seat at this free event please call 727-442-8820 or Click Here to register online.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
